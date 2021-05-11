Palestinians report several killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza

At least 20 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air raids on the besieged Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian health ministry, after Hamas launched rockets from the coastal territory towards Israel, Trend reports citing Al Jazeera.

The Gaza health ministry told Al Jazeera on Monday that 20 people, including children, had been killed in the attacks.

The attacks were carried out after Hamas fired several rockets at Israel, following the expiration of the group’s ultimatum demanding Israel stand down forces from the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.