Pm Modi, Boris Johnson To Hold Virtual Summit, Uk To Ship 1000 More Ventilators To India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson will launch a “comprehensive roadmap 2030” to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation over the next decade when they hold a virtual summit on May 4.

The roadmap will focus on enhancing cooperation in five areas – trade and prosperity, defence and security, climate action, healthcare and people-to-people relations, the external affairs ministry said on Sunday.

“The summit will be an important opportunity to elevate our multi-faceted strategic ties and enhance cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Both leaders will also discuss Covid-19 cooperation and the global efforts to fight the pandemic,” the ministry said.

The British foreign office also said in a statement on Sunday that the UK will send 1,000 more ventilators from its surplus stocks to support India’s Covid-19 response in the face of a second wave of infections.

The statement added that Johnson and Modi will agree on a “huge range of commitments” to deepen cooperation, including in fighting the pandemic, during their summit.

“The terrible images we have seen in India in recent weeks are all the more powerful because of the close and enduring connection between the people of the UK and India,” Johnson said.

“I am deeply moved by the surge of support the British people have provided to the people of India and am pleased the UK government has been able to play our part in providing life-saving assistance. The UK will always be there for India in its time of need.”