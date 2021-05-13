UN Security Council may meet on Palestinian-Israeli confrontation on May 14 - source

Tunisia, Norway, and China have submitted a request to hold an open meeting of the UN Security Council in the near future to discuss the escalation of tensions in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, a source in the Security Council told TASS, Trend reports.

"China, Tunisia, and Norway have requested an open meeting on Friday on the situation around Palestine and Israel. The decision will be made in the near future by Chairman of the Security Council, this month it is China," the source said.