UN Security Council may meet on Palestinian-Israeli confrontation on May 14 - source
Tunisia, Norway, and China have submitted a request to hold an open meeting of the UN Security Council in the near future to discuss the escalation of tensions in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, a source in the Security Council told TASS, Trend reports.
"China, Tunisia, and Norway have requested an open meeting on Friday on the situation around Palestine and Israel. The decision will be made in the near future by Chairman of the Security Council, this month it is China," the source said.
Latest
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared footages of fireworks organized in Shusha on her Instagram page (VIDEO)
I never seen city like Shusha elsewhere in world. There probably isn’t one - President of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani culture, prominent representatives of Azerbaijani culture returned to Shusha today - President Aliyev
After long break, “Kharibulbul” festival being held in Jidir Duzu, we have been looking forward to this day for 30 years - President Aliyev
Need to restore transport route to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic - obvious - Russian expert
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of 110/35/10 kV Shusha substation (PHOTO)