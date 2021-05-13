Indian Union Cabinet approves MoU between ICAI, Qatar finance body to develop accounting and entrepreneurship

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA) to strengthen the accounting profession and entrepreneurship base in Qatar has been approved by the Union Cabinet.



The MoU between the two entities was approved by the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.



According to an official statement issued after the Union Cabinet meeting, the MoU will seek to increase opportunities for members of ICAI to provide professional services in Qatar through setting up practice for providing professional services in the areas of assurance and auditing, advisory, taxation, financial services and allied areas.



ICAI shall also nurture and develop local Qatar professionals, entrepreneurs and students through a specialized training programme, in collaboration with QFCA.



"ICAI and QFCA will work together to explore the opportunities for Indian businesses in Qatar by organizing roundtables, networking events,.etc as the case may be mutually agreed," the statement noted.