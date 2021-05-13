Gaza death toll jumps to 84 as Israeli air raids intensify

Israeli fighter jets have continued attacking high-rise buildings and other targets in the Gaza Strip as Palestinians on Thursday marked the Eid al-Fitr religious holiday under relentless aerial bombardment, Trend reports citing Al Jazeera.

Since the Israeli offensive began late on Monday, Gaza’s health ministry says at least 84 people, including 17 children, have been killed. More than 480 others have been wounded.

At least six Israelis and one Indian national have also been killed. The Israeli army said hundreds of rockets have been fired from Gaza towards various locations in Israel and they have added reinforcements near the enclave’s eastern lands.

There have also been more violent confrontations between Jewish Israelis and Palestinian citizens of Israel in several cities inside Israel.