Indonesia reports 2,633 new COVID-19 cases, 107 new deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 2,633 within one day to 1,734,285, with the death toll adding by 107 to 47,823, the Health Ministry said on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the ministry, 3,807 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,592,886.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 632 new cases, West Java 610, Central Java 162, East Java 141 and Riau 112.