Armed forces spearhead India’s Covid battle

Аt a time when millions have been literally gasping for breath, the armed forces have fanned out far beyond India’s borders on a HADR mission that has no precedence, reports Ateet Sharma

The Indian armed forces earned international accolades when they reached to people in distress from Indonesia to Sri Lanka during the infamous Asian Tsunami of 2004.



As an undersea earthquake triggered mammoth waves that devastated long stretches of the Indian Ocean coastline, Indian warships rose to the occasion providing HADR to people well beyond India’s maritime borders.



But the second wave of Covid-19 have by a wide margin, dwarfed the HADR demands of the Asian Tsunami. At a time when millions have been literally gasping for breath, the armed forces have fanned out far beyond India’s borders on a HADR mission that has no precedence.