Argentina's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 70,000

Argentina on Saturday reported 400 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 70,253, the health ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 21,469 new infections were reported, bringing the national count to 3,290,935, the ministry said.

According to the health ministry, 9,909,575 vaccine doses have been applied in the country so far.

Argentina will remain under mandatory distancing measures until May 21.