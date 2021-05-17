Kyrgyz Republic’s SMEs Sector to Benefit from ITFC’s US $4 Million Line of Trade Financing Facility

Other News 17 May 2021 16:56 (UTC+04:00)
Kyrgyz Republic’s SMEs Sector to Benefit from ITFC’s US $4 Million Line of Trade Financing Facility

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has signed a trade finance agreement with Commercial Bank Kyrgyzstan (CBK). The US $4 Million facility, which is the second Line of Trade Finance Facility that ITFC is extending to CBK, is aimed at supporting import and pre-export financing needs of its private sector clients, including SMEs, whilst enhancing the Bank’s capacity and offering of Islamic finance instruments and products.

This financing is in line with the “Restore” initiative of IsDB Group’s “3R” strategy aimed at supporting member countries in their recovery from the adverse socio-economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The partnership, signed by Mr. Abdihamid Aweis Abu, ITFC’s General Manager, Trade Finance and Mr. Dastan Kurmanbaev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of CBK falls under the three-year, US $150 million Framework Agreement, signed between ITFC and the Kyrgyz Government in 2019 and will make way for further cooperation between the two parties to drive private sector development in the country.

Commenting on the agreement, Abdihamid said: “Commercial Bank Kyrgyzstan has become a trusted partner in ITFC’s quest to drive private sector development in member countries. The SMEs sector in the Kyrgyz Republic is still underdeveloped and faces a number of challenges including access to long-term financing. This latest financing agreement with CBK aims to bridge the financing gap to increase the competitiveness of SMEs, particularly now as they recover from the impacts of the pandemic, and enhance their integration into regional and global value chains through trade.”

The Kyrgyz Republic became an ITFC member country in 2019 and has since received trade finance and development support to grow its economy across key sectors including agriculture, private sector, and SMEs. The country is also key to ITFC’s objective to expand the reach of Islamic financing in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

About the International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC)

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving socioeconomic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided US$53.9 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries’ needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.

Contact Us

Twitter: @ITFCCORP

Facebook: @ITFCCORP

LinkedIn: International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC)

Tel: +966 12 646 8337

Fax: +966 12 637 1064

E-mail: [email protected]

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan's oil exports decline in 4M2021
Azerbaijan's oil exports decline in 4M2021
Azerbaijan reports sharp increase in 4M2021 gas exports
Azerbaijan reports sharp increase in 4M2021 gas exports
Azerbaijan Economy Ministry cancels requirement of several taxpayers for non-cash payments
Azerbaijan Economy Ministry cancels requirement of several taxpayers for non-cash payments
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of chemical products Tenders 17:35
Iran's FM discussing international issues with Pope (PHOTO) Politics 17:34
Turkmenistan’s Railways open tender for construction of railway station Tenders 17:31
Azerbaijan's oil exports decline in 4M2021 Oil&Gas 17:29
Uzbek-Chinese JV opens tender for electrical spares parts Tenders 17:27
France, Germany and Spain strike deal over joint combat jet Europe 17:16
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling Finance 17:13
Azerbaijan reports sharp increase in 4M2021 gas exports Oil&Gas 17:13
Uzbek currency rates for May 18 Finance 17:11
Uzbekistan Railways notes decrease in net loss Transport 17:11
Azerbaijan Economy Ministry cancels requirement of several taxpayers for non-cash payments Business 17:10
EBRD approves working capital loan to Kazakhstan companies operating chromium mine Business 17:05
WTL talks construction of DC, SDA units at Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries Oil&Gas 17:03
Uzbekistan, S. Korea eye enhancing bilateral co-op in public security Uzbekistan 16:57
Kyrgyz Republic’s SMEs Sector to Benefit from ITFC’s US $4 Million Line of Trade Financing Facility Other News 16:56
Iran unveils production data of steel products Business 16:55
Germany implementing pilot agricultural project in Azerbaijan Business 16:50
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on May 17 Society 16:49
Azerbaijan's 4M2021 revenues from gasoline, diesel retails disclosed Business 16:48
Azerbaijan confirms 426 more COVID-19 cases, 515 recoveries Society 16:37
Iran has potential to become hub for home appliances export Business 16:36
Railway freight traffic between Kazakhstan, Lithuania grows despite COVID-19 Transport 16:32
Russia ready to assist Armenia, Azerbaijan in border delimitation issue - FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:24
Volume of Georgian wine exports and its value up Business 16:23
Iran continues to import COVID-19 vaccines Society 16:21
Majority of mobile communication operators in world to support eSIM by 2025 - GSMA Association ICT 16:16
Several types of COVID-19 vaccines delivered in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 16:15
Active work underway on construction of Pskem HPP in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 16:15
Uzbekneftegaz repairs unit for gas purification from sulfur at Mubarek Oil & Gas Production dep’t Oil&Gas 16:14
Money transfers to Georgia up in April 2021 Finance 16:02
Lithuania looks to resume regular flights to Kazakhstan - ministry Transport 15:52
Kazakhstan boosts mining of iron ores Business 15:52
Unemployment rate down in Azerbaijan Finance 15:52
Turkish ambassador meets with head of Turkey-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group (PHOTO) Politics 15:37
Baku Boulevard to remain open during 2021 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix competition - Baku City Circuit Society 15:36
‘Nar’ team progresses to semifinal in ‘Brain Ring’ Society 15:20
Value of chargeable services rendered to Nakhchivan's population in 4M2021 drops Economy 15:19
Turkmenistan‘s Turkmenbashi oil refinery develops its industrial potential Oil&Gas 15:19
Value of Azerbaijan's 4M2021 industrial production down Business 15:16
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery to buy valves via tender Tenders 15:06
Indian Shilpa Medicare signs deal to produce Sputnik V Other News 15:02
Petrochemical plants to be put into operation in Iran Oil&Gas 15:01
Kazakhstan boosts imports of Belgium-made goods Business 15:01
EU agrees partial truce with U.S. over Trump tariffs US 15:00
Dubai eases COVID-19 restrictions, allows full hotel capacity Arab World 14:58
Azerbaijan announces 4M2021 investments in fixed assets Finance 14:56
Azerbaijan to hold auction for shares of joint stocks companies Business 14:56
Azerbaijan announces tasks for using renewable energies in electricity production Oil&Gas 14:54
Georgia's electronics market shrinking Business 14:50
Cargo transportation volumes surge in Kazakhstan Transport 14:43
GPON-based technology being introduced in villages of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) ICT 14:40
Iran anticipates another JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting - MFA Nuclear Program 14:40
No alternative to implementation of trilateral statement on Karabakh - Russian president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:34
Azerbaijan preparing to vaccinate citizens with Russian 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine Society 14:30
Convention on simplification of customs procedures enters into force for Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:18
Iranian Oil Minister talks about exports, contracts in oil sector Oil&Gas 14:17
GSMA predicts growth in number of mobile service users in Azerbaijan by 2025 ICT 14:05
Polish company eyes producing packaging materials for automotive industry in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 17 Society 14:02
Weekly review of Georgian's capital markets (May 10 through May 14) Finance 14:02
Azerbaijan continues military exercises, with extensive use of maps (VIDEO) Society 14:00
Iran’s trade turnover with UK announced Business 13:52
Kyoto Convention enters into force in Turkmenistan Transport 13:41
Investment in Iran's industrial sector increases Business 13:22
Georgian microfinance organizations reveal data on their profits Finance 13:19
SOCAR Ukraine resumes premium fuel sales Oil&Gas 13:14
Turkmenistan introduces changes to customs system Transport 13:13
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic sees annual increase in GDP Finance 13:03
Train in Iowa hauling hazardous materials derails, catches fire US 13:01
BTA announces extension of bicycle roads in Baku Society 13:00
Iran to determine condition of its joint oil fields with other countries Oil&Gas 12:52
Armenian side reacting inadequately to process of clarifying border - President Aliyev Politics 12:33
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan reveals 4M2021 cargo transportation data Transport 12:31
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 12:29
Azerbaijan continues mine clearance in liberated lands Society 12:22
Saudi Arabia lifts quarantine requirement for COVID vaccinated foreign visitors Arab World 12:21
Three people killed after knife attack in Urals Russia 12:20
FGP-WPMP implementation progresses at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz field Business 12:20
India's Cumulative Vaccination Coverage Crosses 18 Crore Mark: Centre Other News 12:18
Azerbaijani Nakhchivan's 4M2021 manufacturing value of agricultural products grows Business 12:14
Crude production at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz revealed for 1Q2021 Oil&Gas 12:10
Investment proposal submitted for White Dragon project involving TAP Oil&Gas 12:09
Georgia reports 504 new cases of coronavirus for May 17 Georgia 11:57
Uzbekneftegaz updates electricity supply systems at Shurtan oil and gas production dep’t Oil&Gas 11:54
Kazakhstan-Romania trade down amid COVID-19 Business 11:54
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 11:53
Iran shares data on trade turnover with US Business 11:52
Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of school in Nij settlement of Gabala district Politics 11:52
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana halting flights to Maldives Business 11:44
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan raises investments in fixed assets Finance 11:44
Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of highway in Gabala district Politics 11:43
Iranian Oil Minister talks dev't of Iran-Saudi Arabia joint Farzad B gas field Oil&Gas 11:35
President of Russia’s Tatarstan arrives in Turkmenistan Business 11:33
Azerbaijani troops involved in exercises occupy concentration areas (VIDEO) Politics 11:32
Azerbaijan's SOCAR to issue new bonds Oil&Gas 11:26
French companies to develop tourism infrastructure of Uzbekistan Tourism 11:24
Uzbekistan reveals volume of industrial products produced at FEZ in 2020 Uzbekistan 11:22
Azerbaijani president calls his Kazakh counterpart Politics 11:20
Revenues of Azerbaijani Nakhchivan from communication, information services grow ICT 11:17
IRICA unveils data of Iran’s trade turnover with Germany Business 11:15
All news