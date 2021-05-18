India’s Covid-19 2nd wave ‘slows’

India reported a smaller rise in daily coronavirus infections for a third straight day yesterday, as the government said it was working to boost vaccine supplies to avert deaths beyond the pandemic toll of more than 270,000.

The number of deaths in the past 24 hours rose over 4,000 for the fourth time in a week, with yesterday's 311,170 new infections representing the lowest single-day rise in more than three weeks.

Federal health officials warned against interpreting a "plateauing" in the rise as a sign for complacency, however, and urged states to add intensive care units and strengthen their medical workforce.

The warning comes after the World Health Organization issued a grim warning that the second year of Covid-19 was set to be "far more deadly".

Even though India is the world's largest vaccine-producing nation, it has fully vaccinated only 2.9% of its population of 1.35 billion, or just over 40.4 million people, health ministry data shows.