Other News 19 May 2021 03:15 (UTC+04:00)
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 515,000 in past day — WHO

More than 515,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 163.31 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the WHO updates, as many as 163,312,429 novel coronavirus cases and 3,386,825 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 515,104 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 11,014.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Southeast Asia accounts for more than 55% of the COVID-19 daily tally (284,259 cases). Next are North and South America (119,804 cases) and Europe (54,641 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (32,623,220), India (25,228,996), Brazil (15,627,475), France (5,785,850), Turkey (5,127,548), Russia (4,957,756), the United Kingdom (4,452,760), Italy (4,162,576), Spain (3,615,860), Germany (3,603,055), Argentina (3,307,285), and Colombia (3,118,426).

The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (580,468), Brazil (435,751), India (278,719), Mexico (220,437), the United Kingdom (127,684), Italy (124,296), Russia (116,575), France (107,042), Germany (86,381), Colombia (81,300), Spain (79,432), and Iran (77,222).

