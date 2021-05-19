India’s net FDI hits new high in 2020-21

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) into India surged to a fresh high of $43.366 billion in the pandemic-ravaged fiscal year ended March 2021, underscoring the country’s growing appeal to global investors.

According to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), while the direct investment to Asia’s third largest economy in FY21 stood at $54.665 billion, FDI outflow reached $11.299 billion, resulting in a net FDI of $43.336 billion.

In 2020-21, the inward FDI flow witnessed a big thrust, crossing the previous high of $43.013 billion reached last 2019-2020, mostly driven by stake sale by Reliance Industries (RIL) group companies.

In the last fiscal, RIL, India’s largest conglomerate, raised around $35 billion --- thereby contributing to more than 64 per cent of the total FDI received by India during the year --- by selling stake sale of its group companies to global investors and sovereign wealth funds. RIL’s digital services firm Jio Platforms has raised FDI from state investment funds from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, including Mubadala Investment, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). Other overseas investors include Facebook, Google, L Catterton , KKR, Carlyle Group and SoftBank Group Corp.