Nitin Gadkari: More firms should get licences for vaccines in India

With the Government facing criticism over a crippling shortage of Covid vaccines, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said Tuesday that more domestic companies should be given the licence to manufacture these vaccines and life-saving drugs to tackle the pandemic.

He also sought “better arrangements” for cremations and expressed dismay over the loss of lives due to lack of oxygen in hospitals.

“If the demand for the vaccine is more than supply then it creates a problem. So, instead of one company, let 10 more companies be given the license to manufacture the vaccine. First let them supply in the country and later if there is surplus, they may export,” Gadkari said in a virtual address to vice chancellors of universities.

“There are two-three laboratories in every state. Let them make it, not as a service, but with 10 per cent royalty… It can be done in 15-20 days,” he said.