May start vaccine exports by year end, India remains priority: Serum

The world’s largest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) which is making the AstraZeneca and Novavax vaccines for Covid-19 in India said that it may start supplies to the global Covid vaccine alliance Covax by the end of this year. In a statement the firm also noted that it continues to prioritise India and has never exported Covid vaccines at the ‘cost of the people in India’.

In a message posted on micro-blogging site Twitter, SII said that it has delivered more than 200 million doses, even though it received EUA two months after the US pharma companies. “If we look at total doses produced and delivered, we rank among the top three in the world. We continue to scale up manufacturing and prioritise India,” the statement by SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said.

Poonawalla said that they hoped to start delivering to Covax and other countries by the end of this year. “We would like to reiterate that we have never exported vaccines at the cost of the people in India and remain committed to do everything we can in support of the vaccination drive in the country. We have been working with the government tirelessly to do our best for humanity and will continue in the same spirit,” he added.