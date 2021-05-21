On COVID-19 vaccines, India says it's engaged with entities in US for procurement, subsequent manufacturing

After US president Joe Biden announced the decision to distribute 80 million vaccines to countries in need, India said it is engaged with entities in the US for procurement and the subsequent manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines.

Speaking to reporters in his weekly press conference, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We remain engaged with US entities on prospects of procuring vaccines from US and perhaps also manufacturing them in India subsequently, this would augment our vaccine availability once this through procurement or subsequent manufacturing."

The US will be distributing 80 million vaccines, which includes 60 million Astra Zeneca and 20 million Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. However, the US has not yet announced how much is it going to allocate to India and other countries.

MEA said, "We noted the recent announcement by US government of its intention to make vaccines available to other countries however we don't have any information on this to share."

"I would like to emphasize that all vaccines may be procured from abroad need to be as per our regulatory guidelines, I also understand that the US has also stated that any vaccine it sends abroad will only be after obtaining FDA clearance for product quality" MEA spokesperson added.