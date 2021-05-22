Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 620,000 in past day - WHO

More than 620,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 165.15 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 21:54 (GMT+4) on May 21, as many as 165,158,285 novel coronavirus cases and 3,425,017 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 620,434 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 12,786.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Southeast Asia accounts for more than 45% of the COVID-19 daily tally (284,362 cases). Next are North and South America (205,351 cases) and Europe (67,773 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (32,706,250), India (26,031,991), Brazil (15,812,055), France (5,820,918), Turkey (5,160,423), Russia (4,983,845), the United Kingdom (4,455,225), Italy (4,178,261), Germany (3,635,162), Spain (3,631,661), Argentina (3,411,160), and Colombia (3,161,126).

The biggest number of fatalities was reported from the United States (582,346), Brazil (441,691), India (291,331), Mexico (220,850), the United Kingdom (127,701), Italy (124,810), Russia (117,739), France (107,403), Germany (87,128), Colombia (82,743), Spain (79,601), and Iran (77,994).