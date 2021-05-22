India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 257,299
India on Saturday reported 257,299 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,194, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Total infections in the country stood at 26.3 million while the country's total death toll was at 295,525, according to data from the health ministry.
