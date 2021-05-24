Brazil reports 860 more COVID-19 deaths
Brazil reported on Sunday 860 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the national count to 449,068, the Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
A total of 35,819 more infections were detected, raising the nationwide tally to 16,083,258, the ministry said.
Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.
The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has resulted in an increase in cases and deaths as hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.
