Different Covid vaccines not a problem, may do better: Virologist Polly Roy

India does not have enough Covid-19 vaccine doses to vaccinate the entire country, or even the groups of people who must be vaccinated in the government's recommended timeframe. There are not enough vaccines to distribute within cities, across the country and across age groups. This compounds the problem of Covid-19 spreading faster, or coming back in new waves.

Another set of problems is that the Indian variant--the B.1.617 mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus--seems to be spreading very fast not just in India but also in other parts of the world. What do we know about this mutation? What can we understand better about how it will spread? Given where India stands on vaccine supplies and the likely pace at which these will be rolled out, what do we need to do next? About 191 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India as of May 22, but of this, only 41.5 million (3%) of a 1.3 billion-plus population are fully vaccinated with two doses, which is not enough.

To understand more about the Indian variant as well as whether vaccines will respond to it, we spoke with Polly Roy, professor of virology in the Department of Pathogen Molecular Biology in the Infectious and Tropical Diseases faculty at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. Roy received her PhD in molecular virology from Columbia University's medical school in New York, US, and post-doctorate continued to study RNA virology at the Waksman Institute of Microbiology at Rutgers University, New Jersey, US. For the last three decades, the predominant subject of Roy's work has been the bluetongue virus or BTV, a complex layered virus of the reoviridae family. Roy's work has been recognised around the world and she has received many awards, including Officer of the Order of the British Empire for service in virus research; Fellowship of the Academy of Medical Sciences, UK; and the Indian Science Congress General President's Gold medal, awarded by the Prime Minister of India. Roy was also a finalist of the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council's 'Innovator of the Year' award.