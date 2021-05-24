India may firm up plans to export Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

India has received enquiries from other countries for the export of the indigenous Covid 19 vaccine Covaxin jointly developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), according to government officials aware of the development.

New Delhi has been approached by at least two countries, Hungary and Paraguay for the commercial export of 1 million doses of Covaxin, with the first holding forth the possibility of access to the EU.

To be sure, decisions on exprts are commercial ones that will have to be taken by Bharat Biotech. In February Bharat Biotech announced that it has signed a pact with Ocugen Inc, allowing the US-based biopharmaceutical firm to co-develop, supply, and commercialize the Indian vaccine maker’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin in the US market.

According to the Union government’s affidavit in the Supreme Court, in May, Bharat Biotech has increased its capacity from 9 million to 20 million a month now, which will increase to 55 million units by July 2021. according to the government’s latest vaccine policy, half of these will be sold to the Centre and the other half to the states and private hospitals.

“The govt of Hungary approached the government in mid- April for supply of 1 million doses for Covaxin by around May end on priority. It was also informed that they would grant EU Good manufacturing practice (GMP) certification to Bharat Biotech facilities that would also open India’s vaccine exports to the wider EU markets if the government would consider supplying the 1 million doses. This would not only open up India vaccine exports to the wider EU market (as certification granted by Hungary would be recognized in EU) in future but may also facilitate BBT’s negotiations with Brazil and other markets that they may be exploring as well…,” one of the officials said on condition of anonymity.