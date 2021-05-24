Pentagon celebrates life of Indian-born audiologist serving the US military

Celebrating the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, the US Department of Defense has showcased the accomplishments of Indian origin officer Lt Col Deepa Hariprasad.



The Pentagon on Thursday published an article on the life of Lt Col Hariprasad, director of the Audiology and Speech Center, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.



The article ‘Indian-Born Audiologist Says Serving in the Military is Rewarding’ has been authored by David Vergun of DoD News and published on the official website of the US Department of Defence.



“Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have shaped the history of the United States and have had their lives dramatically influenced by moments in its history. In May every year, the US Defense Department joins the rest of the nation in celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month,” says the author at the start of the article.



Born in Mysore, India in 1977, Deepa’s parents emigrated to US when she was three years old. While her parents are Tamil and Kannada speakers, Deepa can speak neither of the two as her parents spoke with her in English.