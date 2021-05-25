Brazil nears 450,000 COVID-19 deaths, says Health Ministry
Brazil's Healthy Ministry on Monday registered 790 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and 37,498 new cases of coronavirus, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The country has confirmed 449,858 deaths from the virus out of more than 16 million confirmed cases since the pandemic began, according to ministry data.
Latest
Current political turmoil in Yerevan is result of unprecedented economic crisis in Armenia - Peter Tase
Polymetal agrees on new financing with interest rates linked to GHG mission intensity reduction targets