S.Korea reports 516 more COVID-19 cases, 136,983 in total

South Korea reported 516 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 136,983, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily caseload was down from 538 in the prior day, staying below 600 for three days. The daily average caseload for the past week was 595.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 137 were Seoul residents and 132 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-five cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 8,943.

Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,938. The total fatality rate stood at 1.41 percent.

A total of 566 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 126,993. The total recovery rate was 92.71 percent.