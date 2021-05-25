"No Evidence" COVID-19 Will Impact Children More In 3rd Wave: AIIMS Chief

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said that there is no indication that children will be severely or more affected in the third wave of COVID-19.

Responding to a question on the possible impact of a third wave on children, Mr Guleria said there is so far no evidence that there will be severe infection in children or there will be more cases in them in the upcoming wave of COVID-19.

"Data from the first and the second wave shows that children are usually protected from Covid and even if they get it, they have mild infection," he said.

He, however, said children have suffered collateral damage during the pandemic due to gender gap in education, stress and mental issues, smartphone dependence/addiction, and interrupted educational opportunities.

Schooling of the children in rural areas has also been affected.

"If we see the data of the first and second waves, it is very similar and it shows that children are usually protected and even if they get it, they only have mild infection. And the virus hasn't changed so there is no indication that children will be more affected in the third wave," he said.