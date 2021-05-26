India attracted highest ever total FDI inflow of $81.72 billion during 2020-21

Total Foreign direct investments (FDI) into the country, including equity, re-invested earnings and capital, rose 10 percent to the highest ever of USD 81.72 billion during 2020-21 as against USD 74.39 billion in 2019-20, the commerce and industry ministry has said.

Foreign direct investments (FDI) into the country grew 19 per cent to USD 59.64 billion during 2020-21 on account of measures taken by the government on the fronts of policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business, it added.

Gujarat is the top recipient state during the F.Y. 2020-21 with 37% share of the total FDI Equity inflows followed by Maharashtra (27%) and Karnataka (13%). Majority of the equity inflow of Gujarat has been reported in the sectors `Computer Software & Hardware’ (94%) and `Construction (Infrastructure) Activities’ (2%) during the F.Y. 2020-21.

In terms of top investor countries, ‘Singapore’ is at the apex with 29%, followed by the U.S.A (23%) and Mauritius (9%) for the F.Y. 2020-21. Out of top 10 countries, Saudi Arabia is the top investor in terms of percentage increase during F.Y. 2020-21. It invested US$ 2816.08 million in comparison to US$ 89.93 million reported in the previous financial year. 227% and 44% increase recorded in FDI equity inflow from the USA & the UK respectively, during the F.Y. 2020-21 compared to F.Y.2019-20.