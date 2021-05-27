Chinese, U.S. senior officials hold phone talks over trade

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-U.S. comprehensive economic dialogue, held a phone conversation with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday morning, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The two sides held candid, practical and constructive exchanges in the spirit of equality and mutual respect.

The two sides agreed that developing bilateral trade is very important, exchanged views on each other's concerns, and consented to continue to maintain communication.

