India becomes 2nd country to administer over 20 cr Covid doses

Other News 27 May 2021 10:36 (UTC+04:00)
India achieved this coverage in 130 days as against the USA's feat in 124 days, the ministry said.

According to data available on Our World In Data and multiple sources, other leading countries in COVID-19 vaccination drive include the UK which has reached 5.1 crore mark in 168 days, Brazil that reached 5.9 crore mark in 128 days, and Germany which reached 4.5 crore mark in 149 days.

On the 130th day of the drive, the cumulative COVID vaccination coverage crossed the 20 crore mark (with 20,06,62,456 doses including 15,71,49,593 first dose and 4,35,12,863 second dose of COVID-19 vaccines), according to data available at 7 am," the ministry said.

Over 34 per cent of the population above 45 years has received at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in India till date. Similarly, over 42 per cent of 60+ years of population in India has received at least first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16.

