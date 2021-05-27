India-US ties one of the major relationships in the world today: Jaishankar

India-US ties are one of the major relationships in the world and the challenge before New Delhi and Washington is how to translate their fundamental, societal and geopolitical convergences into actionable policies, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

Emphasising that he has "big agenda" for the US-India relationship going forward, Jaishankar said, "I think our relationship has come a long way. It's today one of the major relationships in the world and my own sense is that in Washington today, there is a real appreciation of the potential of this relationship, what it can do. And it's true of New Delhi as well."



During a virtual conversation with former US National Security Adviser General HR McMaster in Battlegrounds' session on 'India: Opportunities And Challenges For A Strategic Partnership' presented by the Hoover Institution, Jaishankar said that keeping in mind issues such as impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, rise of different powers, "today we all recognize that it's not a question of one or two or three countries who will decide how the world."