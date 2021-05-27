India Inc puts employee well-being first, extends helping hand

A few rockstar companies are going the extra mile to help stricken employees amid an unprecedented health crisis, demonstrating empathy and earning praise.

Glassware company Borosil Ltd announced last week that the family of employees who lose their lives to covid-19 will be given two years’ salary, and the cost of their children’s education will be borne by the company till graduation.

On Twitter, Borosil’s managing director Shreevar Kheruka, said that the real assets of Borosil are not reflected in its balance sheet at all.

“We need to protect these assets in whatever way we can," he wrote.

With this, Borosil joined the league of companies in India that have extended a helping hand to employees who are stretched to their limits, even as the deadly coronavirus is snuffing out lives by the thousands every day.