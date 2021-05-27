UK opens 14-week consultation to fire 'starting gun' on FTA with India

The UK government said on Tuesday that it has kicked off preparations for a free trade agreement (FTA) with India, launching a 14-week consultation to seek the views of the public and business before formal negotiations begin later this year.

UK Trade Secretary Liz Truss said Britain wants a trade deal with India that pushes new frontiers and welcomes wide input from consumers and businesses across all sectors, which will help craft a deal that includes closer cooperation in “future-focused industries” such as science, technology and services, creating high-value jobs across the country.

“We’re firing the starting gun on a free trade deal with India – the world’s largest democracy, fifth-biggest economy, a nation of 1.4 billion people and a huge market for British goods like whisky, cars and services,” said Truss.

“We want an agreement that pushes new frontiers in industries of the future and helps us build a greener, more innovative and more services-led economy that will deliver higher-paying jobs across the country,” she said.

The UK says it wants a deal that slashes barriers to doing business and trading with India’s 2 trillion pound economy and a market of 1.4 billion consumers.