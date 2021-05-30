9 militants including local commander killed in E. Afghanistan
At least nine militants were killed as security forces stormed Taliban hideout in Alishing district of Afghanistan's eastern Laghman province on Sunday, the provincial government said in a statement released here, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The security forces attacked a Taliban hideout in Najil village of the restive Alishing district in the wee hours of Sunday, killing nine insurgents including a local commander, the statement added.
No security forces and civilians have been harmed during the raid, according to the statement.
