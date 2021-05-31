Andhra Engineering Student Gets Patent For Unique Facial Shield 2.0

Other News 31 May 2021 12:05 (UTC+04:00)
Andhra Engineering Student Gets Patent For Unique Facial Shield 2.0

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

A third-year mechanical engineering student in Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati has secured a copyright from the Indian Patents Office for his Facial Shield 2.0 that he manufactured using biodegradable material.

A release by SRM University said that the facial shield 2.0 serves as the outer defence to the mucous membranes (nose, eyes, and mouth), comes with a transparent visor made of the thin layer of 175-micron reusable plastic and a highly durable headband made from three-ply corrugated cardboard, costing only ₹ 15 a piece.

"These innovative features helped the student P Mohan Aditya earn the copyright for his facial shield design," the release said.

Mr Aditya also came out with another innovative design ''building block for beds'' using reusable materials for COVID-19 patients.

He has applied for a copyright for this as well, the university said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Armenia says Russia's prorosal on solving border situation - acceptable
Armenia says Russia's prorosal on solving border situation - acceptable
Situation in Armenia threatens to escalate into civil war - ex-president
Situation in Armenia threatens to escalate into civil war - ex-president
Moscow urges Yerevan and Baku to resolve emerging problems peacefully - MFA
Moscow urges Yerevan and Baku to resolve emerging problems peacefully - MFA
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Reducing CO2 emissions to improve Azerbaijan's ecological image - expert Oil&Gas 13:16
National Iranian Drilling Company to accelerate work on two fields Oil&Gas 13:15
Azerbaijan's Parliament adopts bill on execution of 2020 state budget in second reading Finance 13:14
Bakcell and “ASAN Letter” once again fulfill the wishes of children (PHOTO) Economy 13:03
Construction of joint dam on Iran, Azerbaijan agenda - Iranian MFA Business 13:00
Azerbaijan sees decrease in bank deposits Finance 12:59
Transport corridor to be established between Iran's Payam SEZ and regional countries Business 12:58
Azerbaijan MPs to pay official visit to Pakistan Politics 12:58
Baku to host meeting of prosecutor generals from Turkic countries in 2021 Society 12:57
Israel set to raise gas export quotas Israel 12:47
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes central Alaska US 12:43
Third batch of Sputnik V vaccine delivered to the Philippines Russia 12:41
Payment card turnover in Azerbaijan continues to rise Finance 12:37
German health ministers to discuss fines for cheating at coronavirus test centers Europe 12:37
Iran officially opens Imam Khomeini Airport Free Zone Business 12:36
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, US nearly halves Business 12:36
Japan pharmaceutical association considers opportunities for co-op with Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 12:26
Azerbaijan, Turkey ink MoU in legal sphere Society 12:24
Azerbaijani parliament adopts bill on Shusha city Politics 12:24
Video message of Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, on occasion of June 1- International Day for Protection of Children Society 12:19
Georgia reveals COVID-19 data for May 31 Georgia 12:11
Govt announces scheme to provide pension for dependents of Covid victims Other News 12:10
Over 21 Crore Doses Of Covid Vaccine Administered In India So Far Other News 12:08
Georgia reveals real GDP growth rate Business 12:08
Iran considers allocation of funds for industrial towns infrastructure in Gilan Province Business 12:08
Spanish business circles see favorable investment opportunities in Uzbekistan Business 12:07
Iran's resumes operation of fourth unit of Dez Dam power plant Business 12:06
Andhra Engineering Student Gets Patent For Unique Facial Shield 2.0 Other News 12:05
Volume of oil products loaded-unloaded in western ports of Iran's Hormozgan Province up Transport 11:55
Economic significance of Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industry Park - MP Politics 11:53
Russia to launch weekly flights from Perm to Baku Transport 11:52
Azerbaijan discloses 4M2021 info on non-oil exports to Georgia Business 11:48
Number of payment cards growing in Azerbaijan - Central Bank Finance 11:47
Iran's National Post signs memorandum with Post Bank to implement e-government plan Business 11:46
Power generation at Georgian Enguri HPP increases Oil&Gas 11:38
Turkish exports to D-8 countries rise in value Turkey 11:38
Iran to allocate funds for import poultry Business 11:38
Iran's vegetable oil production exceeds demand Business 11:37
TEDPIX sees gains in Iran's Tehran Stock Exchange Business 11:36
IFC to engage in formulating new WB Partnership Framework for Azerbaijan - Director (INTERVIEW) Economy 11:36
Iran to create new jobs in construction sector Business 11:27
Azerbaijan's MoD instructs military unit commanders to suppress Armenia's provocations Politics 11:27
Turkmenistan Railways opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 11:26
Iran's exports through Astara border checkpoint increase Business 11:24
Georgia welcomes Turkish investors entering country - PM Business 11:24
Spain considers opening center for supply of pedigree small ruminants in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:23
UNESCO was absent in Nagorno-Karabakh for 30 years - former ISESCO director general Politics 11:22
Azerbaijan is ally of Europe in South Caucasus, French senator says Politics 11:16
Baku Higher Oil School organizes webinar on ‘International Ranking for Young HEIs: Challenges and Opportunities’ Society 11:15
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for equipment purchase Tenders 11:14
Uzbekneftegaz GTL eyes producing high-quality synthetic fuel in 3Q2021 Oil&Gas 11:13
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:13
SOFAZ reveals volume of investments in shares Oil&Gas 11:04
Weekly review of trading at State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan Business 11:00
Iranian currency rates for May 31 Finance 11:00
Uzbekistan, Spain consider organizing joint production of PVC pipes Uzbekistan 11:00
Trend News Agency, Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center organize event on results of 'South Caucasus: Regional Development and Cooperation Prospects' conference (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 10:58
Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years US 10:55
Uzbekistan plans to triple share of renewable energy sources Oil&Gas 10:50
Situation on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border under control - State Border Service Politics 10:43
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan Finance 10:42
BSTDB discloses amount of funds allocated for SOCAR and SOCAR AQS operations Oil&Gas 10:34
Uzbekistan's shares COVID-19 data for May 31 Uzbekistan 10:26
Iran, Russia to boost co-op in fishery sector Business 10:23
Qatar's second shipment of medical aid arrives in Iran's Tehran Society 10:23
bp, Azerbaijan in talks on co-op in clean energy, energy transition solutions Oil&Gas 10:09
Number of Turkish labor migrants in Georgia continues to grow Turkey 10:06
Uzbekistan's import value of Turkish cars grows in 4M2021 Turkey 10:06
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 31 Finance 09:57
Azerbaijani gymnast wins bronze at World Cup in Bulgaria (PHOTO) Society 09:57
OIC states boost exports from Turkey Turkey 09:56
Major Tesla consignment set to dock in Ashdod Port US 09:53
Oil prices climb as demand to outstrip supply in H2 Oil&Gas 09:29
TAP needed as cheap route to transport renewably produced hydrogen - Hydrogen Europe Oil&Gas 09:26
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal nears 84 mb YTD Oil&Gas 09:04
Vietnam records trade deficit in 5 months Economy 08:44
Azerbaijan ahead of many countries in creation, development of digital government services Politics 08:41
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from US transported through Turkish ports Turkey 08:01
Turkey to further ease COVID-19 restrictions as cases drop Turkey 07:57
Iran’s SCO membership on agenda Iran 07:50
US budget 2022 includes $88 mln for Georgia Finance 07:46
1,405 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:29
Brazil reports 874 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 06:33
Turkey reports 6,933 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 05:49
ECOWAS suspends Mali's membership until democracy restored: official Other News 05:06
Jordan faces severe water supply crisis after low-precipitation rainy season Arab World 03:55
Israeli researchers find major cause of Parkinson's Israel 02:51
Renault-Nissan's south India plant staff to stay away on Monday Other News 01:46
India's most populous Uttar Pradesh state eases COVID-19 lockdown Other News 00:54
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani ICT sector ICT 00:01
Iran launches several industrial enterprises in Razavi Khorasan Province Business 30 May 23:11
Myanmar extends suspension of int'l flights for one month over COVID-19 Other News 30 May 22:55
Italy reports 44 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, lowest daily tally since October Europe 30 May 22:10
Industrial enterprises to be put into operation in Iran's Zanjan Province Business 30 May 22:01
Turkey discloses number of ships received by Ambarli port Turkey 30 May 21:19
Number of enterprises launched in Iran's Mazandaran Province up Business 30 May 20:54
Contracts on Azadegan oil field to be signed in Iran Oil&Gas 30 May 20:33
Iranian Offshore Oil Company resumes extraction on several oil wells Oil&Gas 30 May 20:31
International Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender to buy new licenses for IBM software Tenders 30 May 20:30
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 30 May 20:29
All news