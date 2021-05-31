Andhra Engineering Student Gets Patent For Unique Facial Shield 2.0

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

A third-year mechanical engineering student in Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati has secured a copyright from the Indian Patents Office for his Facial Shield 2.0 that he manufactured using biodegradable material.

A release by SRM University said that the facial shield 2.0 serves as the outer defence to the mucous membranes (nose, eyes, and mouth), comes with a transparent visor made of the thin layer of 175-micron reusable plastic and a highly durable headband made from three-ply corrugated cardboard, costing only ₹ 15 a piece.

"These innovative features helped the student P Mohan Aditya earn the copyright for his facial shield design," the release said.

Mr Aditya also came out with another innovative design ''building block for beds'' using reusable materials for COVID-19 patients.

He has applied for a copyright for this as well, the university said.