United Nations Praises Naveen Patnaik’s Authority And Planning In Disaster Management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

The United Nations has lauded Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s authority for effective management of disasters. In an interview with a leading National daily, Chief of UN office for disaster reduction (UNDRR), Mami Mizutori said the Odisha CM has provided political commitment necessary to build a robust and well-resourced disaster management authority.

“Odisha’s example gives important lessons on strengthening disaster risk governnace, investing in preparedness and scenario planning, while spreading a greater understanding of disaster risk,” Mizutori added, in the interview to the National daily.

The Chief Minister’s Office Tweeted: Odisha’s disaster management model has received global acclaim again as @UNDRR Chief Mami Mizutori lauded CM @Naveen_Odisha’s leadership towards creating a world-class mechanism & framework to mitigate natural disasters.

During the cyclone Yaas, which ravaged North coastal Odisha, parts of Jharkhand and West Bengal, around 7 lakh people were evacuated from vulnerable locations in Bhadrak, Balasore, a couple of other districts. The UN had earlier praised Odisha CM’s command and strategy of disaster management during cyclone Phailin in 2013.