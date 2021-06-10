India looks forward to working with Germany for free Indo-Pacific:Shringla

India is looking forward to working with Germany on the 'convergent' vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday, describing the country as one of New Delhi's most important friends in the European Union.

Shringla also said that the post-Covid global order will require a concerted effort on the part of like-minded countries to ensure that the principles of multilateralism and a rules-based international order are respected by all.

He was speaking at an event held to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Germany.

'Last year, Germany became the second European country to issue guidelines for the Indo-Pacific, which we welcome. We look forward to working with Germany on our convergent vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region,' Shringla said.

In his remarks, Shringla said India and Germany must continue to enhance the level and quality of their strategic engagement as both have unique strengths that can be synergised to be a force for good in the world.

'The India-Germany strategic partnership, which was established in the year 2000, draws strength from an ever-expanding trade and investment relationship,' he said.