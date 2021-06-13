At least 13 killed, 16 wounded in clashes in South Sudan

Inter-communal clashes in Rumbek East have left 13 people killed and 16 others wounded in South Sudan's restive region of Lakes state, local police said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Elijah Mabor Makuach, police spokesperson in the state said they have deployed soldiers to restore calm following fighting which started on Saturday between Gony and Theyieth communities.

"The fighting started on Saturday morning leading to 13 people killed and 16 wounded. The situation is now calm following the deployment of security forces," Makuach told Xinhua by phone on Sunday.