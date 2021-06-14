Sri Lanka Defense Secy appreciates India’s support to douse MV X-Press Pearl fire

Sri Lanka’s Defense Secretary Gen. Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) expressed his gratitude to the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo for the support extended by the Indian authorities to douse the fire on vessel X-Press Pearl.



The gratitude was conveyed by the Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay in Colombo on Friday as Sri Lanka’s Defense Secretary also recalled the long-existing bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries, Colombo Page reported.

The X-Press Pearl reported an onboard acid leak and caught fire just as it was due to enter the Colombo harbour on May 20. The fire was put out only after 13 days.

Besides X-Press Pearl, Defense Secretary Gunaratne also discussed matters of defense cooperation with the Indian envoy in Sri Lanka.