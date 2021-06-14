Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center to host conference dedicated to 'Western Balkans - the way forward'

Nizami Ganjavi International Center, National Committee on American Foreign Policy and Shared Societies and Values Foundation Sarajevo will host an international conference dedicated to the "Western Balkans - the way forward" 28th of June 2021 in Sarajevo.

This is a continuation of the current project called "Western Balkans - the way forward" that started at the first NCAFP and Nizami Ganjavi International Center roundtable held on the sidelines of the 2019 UN General Assembly in New York.

Amid the deepening uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued interference of malicious external factors in the domestic affairs of the Western Balkan countries, this is a particularly opportune moment to review and assess the way forward for the region.

The goal of the meeting is to explore the changes that should shape our future and that begin with the understanding that the next decade will be more transformative than the decades we have experienced. Our Western Balkan activites getting on higher level of our priorities.

The Balkans, Europe and the World face deep social, economic, political and environmental challenges that are further more complex and difficult because of the Covid-19 pandemic consenquences.

This Forum will also be based on dialogue on key foreign policy issues, such as economic development and regional cooperation and integration in the Western Balkans. We will bring together key experts and officials to address challenging issues and lay the foundations for the necessary reconnection with the Western Balkans region, to participate in policy-making and recommendations on the most complex issues of our time: from building confidence for a better European society to a new world order. more effective programs for shared societies and values.

Opening speech will be done by H.E Sefik Dzaferovic, President of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and will be joined by the Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Zlatko Lagumdzija, former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Boris Tadic, former President of Serbia, Filip Vujanovic, former President of Montenegro, Branko Crvenkovski, former President of the North Macedonia, Mladen Ivanic, former President of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Jadranka Kosor, former Prime Minister of Croatia, Rovshan Muradov, Secretary General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Susan Elliott, President of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy.