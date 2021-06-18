African countries acquire close to 60 mln COVID-19 vaccines

African countries have acquired around 59.9 million COVID-19 vaccines so far, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said around 0.79 percent of Africa's population have received a full vaccine regimen.

Five countries, namely Morocco, Egypt, Nigeria, Ethiopia and South Africa have acquired and administered the most doses of COVID-19 vaccines to their respective populations.

As of Thursday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa had reached 5,108,890, with 136,030 deaths and 4,558,435 recoveries, according to the agency.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.