High frequency data shows Indian economy turned a corner in June
The week ended 13 June was at least the third consecutive week in which economic activity sequentially gained momentum, according to three data trackers by research agencies using a range of data available on daily or weekly basis
The Indian economy began regaining momentum in June, ultra-high frequency data indicated, though subdued consumer sentiment is expected to limit the pace of recovery in Asia’s third largest economy. This comes as states gradually ease curbs on business activity, keeping in mind the decline in the number of fresh covid cases.
