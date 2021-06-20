China administers 1 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses

More than 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China by Saturday, as the country is pushing ahead with the largest vaccination drive in the history of New China, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It took the country just five days to hit its most recent 100-million dose increase, according to daily updates by the National Health Commission (NHC).

China accelerated its pace of free COVID-19 vaccinations for the whole nation since late March. It took China 25 days to climb from 100 million doses to 200 million doses, 16 days to increase from 200 million to 300 million, and six days from 800 million to 900 million.

A total of 21 COVID-19 vaccines have entered clinical trials in China since last year. So far, four vaccines have been granted conditional marketing approval and three have been authorized for emergency use within the country.