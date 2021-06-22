BCCI to donate Rs100 million to Indian Olympic Association

Other News 22 June 2021 15:33 (UTC+04:00)
BCCI to donate Rs100 million to Indian Olympic Association

The Indian cricket board will "donate" Rs10 crore to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to support Indian athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympic Games next month, it was decided at an emergent meeting of its apex council.

The support to the IOA has come as a bit of surprise, particularly considering some lingering doubts about the Olympic Games actually taking place due to Covid-19 situation around the world and its "impending" third wave. Certain people and organisations have called for the postponement/cancellation of the July-August Games, which were scheduled for last year but were postponed due to the pandemic.

Besides, the IOA has four "national sponsors", according to its website. They are MPL Sports Foundation, Inox Group, Nippon Paint, and Edelweiss. And, until recently the IOA had a kit supplier in Li-Ning, a Chinese company, with which it had signed a contract in 2018 that covered the Tokyo Olympics. Reportedly, the Li-Ning contract was worth between Rs5 crore and Rs6 crore.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), according to its 2018-19 balance sheet, is worth Rs14,489.80 crore. Surprisingly, it has still not uploaded the balance sheets of 2017-18 and 2018-19, which should have been done by now, while it is understood that work on the 2019-20 accounts is on.

"The summer Olympics is scheduled to be held in Tokyo from 23 July to 8th August 2021. The BCCI has decided to support Indian athletes in every form and manner it can. In that spirit, based on the request received from the IOA/MYAS [Ministry of sports], the apex council of BCCI has decided to extend support to the IOA and has pledged a monetary gesture of Rs10 crores," the BCCI said in a late evening statement on Sunday.

The BCCI hoped the Indian athletes would "return with more medals than ever before".

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey's tourism sector gradually recovering, ministry says
Turkey's tourism sector gradually recovering, ministry says
Turkey readies random COVID-19 tests for passengers from abroad
Turkey readies random COVID-19 tests for passengers from abroad
Turkey reports 5 294 new COVID-19 cases
Turkey reports 5 294 new COVID-19 cases
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Chaos reigns in Armenia's political system - US expert Armenia 16:34
Great work done in Iran’s railway sector – deputy minister Transport 16:33
Value of Iran's exports to Kuwait up Business 16:32
Iran’s CBI shares data on loans issued in agricultural sector Finance 16:29
Georgia reveals statistics on car exports to Azerbaijan Business 16:14
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas to hold geological exploration in co-op with LUKOIL Oil&Gas 16:13
Uzbekistan notes decrease in fruit and vegetables export Uzbekistan 16:11
Kazakhstan's revenues from railway passenger transport soar Transport 16:09
Uzbekistan’s 1Q2021 Turkmen gas import exceeds its export Oil&Gas 16:01
Foreign capital volume in Azerbaijan's economy up Economy 15:59
School COVID-19 cases spur Israeli parents to vaccinate kids Israel 15:57
Sowing continues in villages of Azerbaijan's Aghdam near liberated lands Society 15:55
Ukraine looking to increase import of Kazakhstan's oil Oil&Gas 15:53
People without immunity to COVID-19 at disadvantage one way or another — Kremlin Russia 15:49
Ukraine’s defense ministry to purchase over 25,000 tons of fuel Oil&Gas 15:42
Indian automakers initiate production ramp-up to recoup lockdown losses Other News 15:35
EU, India commit to free, open & inclusive Indo-Pacific Other News 15:35
Abu Dhabi opens up free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists Arab World 15:34
Sharp recovery: Unlock 2.0 sparks 15% growth in FMCG sales in India Other News 15:33
BCCI to donate Rs100 million to Indian Olympic Association Other News 15:33
Iran, India to exchange knowledge on vaccine development Business 15:32
Indian firm races to get WHO approval for indigenous Covaxin Other News 15:32
Azerbaijani president signs order to create "Management of State Reserve of Shusha city" Politics 15:25
President Aliyev approves law "On cultural capital of Azerbaijan – Shusha city" Politics 15:25
Georgian ESCO shares data on largest electricity consumers Oil&Gas 15:12
Amount of loans issued by Iranian banks soars Finance 15:10
Facilities of Iran’s IMPASCO Company to be put into operation Business 15:09
Azerbaijan’s 'Tamiz Shahar' entrusted with collection, transportation, utilization of household waste in Shusha Politics 15:07
YouTube wins user copyright fight in top EU court ruling US 14:56
ADB to support Azerbaijan's insurance market development Business 14:48
Contract on production of crystal melamine signed in Iran Oil&Gas 14:48
Funds allocated for protection of state border in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district Politics 14:48
Romania - largest exporter of gasoline, diesel fuel to Georgia Oil&Gas 14:28
NATO considers Azerbaijan reliable partner - Chief of Staff of NATO Allied Land Command Politics 14:11
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 22 Society 14:08
Armenian population understands necessity to strive for restoration of communications – Professor Politics 14:07
Pashinyan's election victory surprising after his defeat in Karabakh war - Israeli expert Armenia 14:04
Exports from Iran's Ardabil Province increase Business 14:00
Geostat reveals volume of wine exported from Georgia Business 13:59
Azerbaijan, Egypt hold political consultations Politics 13:46
Iran starts oil extraction from Asmari oil reservoir at Abouzar field Oil&Gas 13:45
Azerbaijani ministry, TRACECA reach agreement to expand transport corridor route Transport 13:44
Iran plans to increase nuclear energy over next twenty years – minister Nuclear Program 13:41
Uzbekistan reveals volume of electricity generated since beginning of 2021 Oil&Gas 13:32
Azerbaijan reveals data on loans issued to farmers since early 2021 Economy 13:30
Uzbekistan, Russia to consider production of 'Sputnik V' vaccine at Tashkent enterprise Uzbekistan 13:28
Maersk Drilling after Shah Deniz 2: We're marketing rig towards potential customers Oil&Gas 13:15
Iran's major mining companies to build power plants Oil&Gas 13:11
Turkey's tourism sector gradually recovering, ministry says Turkey 13:09
Azerbaijani oil prices change Oil&Gas 13:07
Azerbaijani Navy holding tactical exercises (PHOTO) Society 13:07
Energy infrastructure projects fall to lowest point in value in 8 years Oil&Gas 13:07
Georgia's Batumi International Airport increases passenger traffic flow Transport 13:05
Uzbekistan discloses gasoline production volume for 5M2021 Oil&Gas 13:04
Greenfield announcements in energy generation down by 13% Oil&Gas 13:02
Kazakhstan's export to Bulgaria plummets Business 13:02
Nominations for gas flows at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 12:43
Kazakhstan boosts silver production y-o-y Business 12:32
Bank of Israel issues digital shekel Israel 12:28
Sputnik V effective against Indian strain Russia 12:24
U.S. administers more than 318 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines US 12:23
Uzbekistan expands list of citizens to receive COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 12:21
Dubai's investment arm ICD records full year loss of 15.50 billion dirhams Arab World 12:21
Curfew to be lifted in Georgia from July 1 Georgia 12:21
Export of cement from Azerbaijan to Georgia up Business 12:19
Kazakhstan's postal operator opens tender to buy coal Tenders 12:15
Georgia reveals data on COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:15
Date of trial over 13 more Armenian terrorists announced in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 12:06
Azerbaijan Media Dev't Agency to purchase e-platform via tender Tenders 11:38
Work on IGB’s gas metering station kicks off Oil&Gas 11:29
IGB’s liner infrastructure to be ready by end-2021 Oil&Gas 11:28
Uzbekistan, Russia eye accelerating creation of 'green' transport railway corridor Transport 11:13
Global total energy supply to rise by over 15% by 2050 Oil&Gas 11:13
Azerbaijan ready to host mission of UNESCO and UNHCR - MFA Politics 10:59
Georgia reveals volume of cigarettes exported to Azerbaijan Business 10:58
Uzbekistan temporarily closes border with Afghanistan due to COVID-19 spread Uzbekistan 10:58
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 10:56
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 22 Uzbekistan 10:55
Oil demand to reach plateau shortly after 2030 Oil&Gas 10:52
Iranian currency rates for June 22 Finance 10:31
Azerbaijani citizens to need to have COVID passport to participate in solemn ceremonies Society 10:31
Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions at airports due to epidemiological situation Kyrgyzstan 10:29
India expands its Africa outreach Other News 10:28
82.7 lakh jabbed in one day: New phase of vaccination kicks in with Central procurement Other News 10:28
India's first international flight with fully vaccinated crew takes off from Delhi to Dubai Other News 10:27
Tajikistan and Afghanistan discuss bilateral relations perspective Tajikistan 10:25
Next-gen techs, services to lead IT sector growth: Wipro Other News 10:22
India-EU naval exercise to set stage for greater cooperation Other News 10:20
India rolls out free Covid vaccines for all adults; govt aims to inoculate 1.1 billion by year-end Other News 10:18
India Received $64 Billion FDI In 2020, Fifth Largest In World: UN Other News 10:18
More than 100,000 Azercell subscribers received a 5GB monthly internet package as a gift Society 10:15
Azerbaijani president sends letter to UN SecGen Politics 10:12
Methane emissions reduction turns oil industry into part of sustainable energy system Oil&Gas 10:10
India to share CoWIN story with over 20 nations showing interest Other News 10:09
India's ethanol plan could drive a sugar bull market -report Other News 10:08
Azerbaijan to soon allow holding solemn ceremonies Politics 10:03
Azerbaijan nearly doubles exports of fish, seafood Business 09:53
Israel says it is developing airborne laser to down drones Israel 09:45
Oil rises on optimism of quick recovery in global demand US 09:44
Delta aims to hire over 1,000 pilots by next summer US 09:40
All news