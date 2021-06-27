Enrique intensifies into Category 1 hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast

Tropical storm Enrique intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday off the coast of the western Mexican states of Colima and Michoacan, the National Water Commission (Conagua) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"At 07:15, the center of Enrique was located approximately 230 kilometers southwest of Punta San Telmo, Michoacan, and 265 kilometers south-southwest of Manzanillo, Colima," Conagua said in its latest report, saying that the storm has maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 150 kilometers per hour.

"Due to the intensity of the wind, waves are estimated to be 3 to 5 meters high on the coasts of Colima, Jalisco, and Michoacan, and 1 to 3 meters on the coast of Guerrero and Nayarit," Conagua reported.

Intense rains and strong winds are expected in the area, leading Civil Protection units to set up a prevention zone to mitigate the effects of the storm, with authorities telling local residents to take "extreme caution."

Enrique is the fifth hurricane to form in the Mexican Pacific this season, according to Conagua.