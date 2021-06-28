Seven killed, many injured in blast in Bangladesh
At least seven people were killed and more than 50 people were injured in an explosion in the Bangladeshi capital late on Sunday, police said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The cause of the blast, which occurred on the ground floor of a three-storey building on a busy street in Dhaka'a Moghbazar area, was not immediately known.
"We have information so far that seven people died in the incident and 50 others have been admitted to hospitals," Shafiqul Islam, Dhaka city police commissioner, told reporters after visiting the scene.
Seven other nearby buildings and three buses were damaged in the explosion, he said.
Television footage showed mangled pillars, broken concrete and glass shards strewn across the street.
Latest
Membership of Azerbaijan Customs Service in Political Commission of World Customs Organization approved (PHOTO)
Various initiatives should be put forward in South Caucasus to reduce risk of war to zero. We are ready for that - President Aliyev
After war, relevant instructions were given, new contracts were signed and process of purchasing new weapons continues - Azerbaijani president
There is only one way for Armenia to develop – to not to use word Nagorno-Karabakh at all, says Azerbaijani president
Armenia must understand that Azerbaijan will continue to grow, and this is beyond doubt, says President Aliyev
From now on, Azerbaijan will live as victorious state and Armenia as defeated country - President Aliyev
We put enemy in such disgraceful situation that they were forced to sign act of capitulation - Azerbaijani president
Today, number of countries interested in establishing closer ties with Azerbaijan is always on increase - President Aliyev
Today, I can proudly say that we are celebrating Day of Armed Forces as victorious army, as victorious people - Azerbaijani president
Armenia must fully understand that no-one can stop us, iron fist is in place - Azerbaijani president