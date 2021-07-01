Chinese mainland reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 12 imported COVID-19 cases but no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Among the imported cases, three were reported in Fujian, two each in Shanghai, Anhui, Sichuan and Yunnan, and one in Shaanxi.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, said the commission.