Argentina reports 638 more COVID-19 deaths, death toll tops 94,000

Argentina on Wednesday reported 22,673 new cases of COVID-19 and 638 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the national counts to 4,470,374 and 94,304 respectively, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In its daily pandemic report, the Ministry of Health said active cases have amounted to 299,149 with 6,308 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), while some 4,076,921 people have recovered from the disease.

The ICU occupancy rate stood at 67.7 percent nationwide and 64.9 percent in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area, which includes the capital and 40 surrounding municipalities.

Argentina has focused on preventing the emergence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, and has begun as of this week to limit the entry of residents from abroad by issuing entry permits for 600 people a day through a single access point, the Ezeiza International Airport.