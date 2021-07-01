Nearly double-digit GDP growth expected in 2010: PEA Sanjeev Sanyal

The Indian economy is likely to grow by nearly double digits this year, despite the second COVID-19 wave hitting the country, Sanjeev Sanial, chief economic adviser (PEA), said Wednesday. ..

While attending an event at the India Global Forum, he said the economy is slowly returning to normal as the number of cases of COVID-19 is declining.

“This year, if not double-digit (growth), it will probably be close to double-digit,” he said.

Growth will be supported by many structural reforms undertaken by the government to address supply-side constraints and open more and more sectors for foreign investment.

“Most countries focused on demand-side measures, but we also focused on supply-side measures … Virtually new sectors are opened every week. IT sector, BPO sector We have made major reforms in the geospatial sector. We want to be part of our global supply chain, so we can open many other sectors, “he said.

Many global and national institutions, including the World Bank and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), have significantly predicted India’s growth from 2021 to 22 as the economic recovery stopped due to the catastrophic second wave of coronavirus infection. Please note that it has been lowered to.

Earlier this month, the World Bank lowered India’s 2021-22 GDP growth forecast from the April estimate of 10.1% to 8.3%, and the RBI lowered it from 10.5% to 9.5%.