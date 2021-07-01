India's index of 8 core industries up 16.8 pct in May

India's Index of Eight Core Industries increased by 16.8 percent year on year in May, the country's federal ministry of commerce and industry said Wednesday.

"The combined index of eight core industries stood at 125.8 in May 2021, which increased by 16.8 percent (provisional) as compared to the index of May 2020. The production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity industries increased in May 2021 over the corresponding period of last year," a statement issued by the ministry said.

The data showed production declined in the crude oil and fertilizers sectors by 6.3 percent and 9.6 percent respectively.

The production of steel, natural gas and petroleum refinery products increased by 59.3 percent, 20.1 percent, and 15.3 percent respectively, the data showed.

According to the ministry, the eight core industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Enditem