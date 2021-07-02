Brazil reports 2,029 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registered 2,029 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 520,095, the health ministry said Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 65,163 new infections were detected, raising the total caseload to 18,622,304, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.

The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections with hospitals overwhelmed by patients, has a mortality rate of 247.5 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, said the ministry.

More than 99.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, and over 26.1 million people have received two jabs, it added.