Switzerland, Iceland, 7 EU nations approve Covishield for travel entry

Switzerland, Iceland and seven EU countries have approved Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, a day after India threatened to put European visitors under mandatory quarantine.

Government sources said Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Estonia and Spain have confirmed that they will accept Covishield for travel entry. Estonia has confirmed that it will recognise all vaccines authorised by the Indian government — Covishield and Covaxin — for travel. Sources said India will extend the same approvals to citizens of these countries.

Meanwhile, SII has submitted an application to the European Medicines Agency for approval for the “green pass” with company officials saying that they expected the clearance in a month. Covaxin is yet to be cleared by the WHO and it is expected that EMA will okay it after that approval is granted.