Japan To Provide $9.3 Million Aid To India For Building Cold Chain System

Japan will provide USD 9.3 million worth of cold chain equipment and related assistance to India to ensure vaccines against coronavirus reach all and boost the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assistance is channelled through the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

This grant will provide India with cold chain equipment (CCE), including cold-storage facilities, to ensure vaccines reach all, a UNICEF statement said.

Cold chain system building is critical to enhancing the country's capacity to contain the COVID-19 pandemic as well as to strengthen the immunization service delivery for women and children in the long term.

The funding will be used to procure cold chain equipment and for strengthening institutional capacity to manage CCE to bolster the COVID-19 vaccines drive over a 12-month period starting from July.

This will include purchase of walk-in coolers, walk-in freezers, solar direct drives, vaccine carriers and voltage stabilizers, that are part of the cold chain system.

Satoshi Suzuki, Japan's Ambassador to India, said, "I am pleased that Japan and UNICEF stand together with India in the fight against the pandemic and are cooperating to provide CCE and technical assistance to strengthen institutional capacity to manage CCE for smooth delivery of COVID-19 vaccines in India."

This project will help deliver vaccines to approximately 5.5 million people living in remote areas including the North-East, he said.